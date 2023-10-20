Fish Whisperers

Extras
Three cool recipes – seafood gazpacho, watermelon screwdrivers and steak salad.
Sara goes wild in Alaska with cedar planked salmon and foraged sea asparagus.
Sara makes spot prawn risotto in Vancouver and camarones enchilados in Miami.
Chinese food favorites – from Vancouver’s Chinatown. Plus, egg rolls at home.
Sara breaks down Italian favorites with new ingredients.
Fast and easy 6-ingredient meals.
Holiday baking – glazed pears with praline, sticky buns and chocolate cheesecake.
Sara travels to Turkey and Spain to learn new recipes for meatballs.
California recipes – sushi with Sacramento farmer, and shrimp tikka with a cookbook club.
Latin American chef Maricel Presilla shares her favorite dishes and cooking techniques.
Two recipes elevated by melty cheese: French Onion Soup Burger and Alsatian Onion Pie.
Sara’s on the pizza trail in Naples, Italy, where pizza was born.
Sara goes to the source for parmesan cheese, prosciutto di parma and local tomatoes.
A food shopping tour in Rome's hip Trastevere area ends with a delicious vegetarian pizza.
Sara kicks off a visit to Rome with a street food tour led by American Ex Pat Katie Parla.
Sara goes to Arkansas to make Catfish and Rice balls with a local farmer.
In Valencia, Spain, a showstopping Paella made over an open flame.
Holiday showstopping dishes for everyone: vegetarians and meat-lovers alike.
Two meals morph into four for easy weeknight cooking.
