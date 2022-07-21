Fancy Pasta

Plain old pasta it’s not, but it’s just as simple to make as your weeknight favorites. That’s the story with Sara’s spicy greens ravioli, sophisticated enough for your next dinner party and easy to make. Guest David Pasternack of New York’s Esca and Eataly shows his flair with fish with a rock shrimp fettuccine. And, in Ask Sara, Sara answers viewer questions about pizza dough and ricotta cheese.