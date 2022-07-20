© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Sara's Weeknight Meals

Family Choices

Season 5 Episode 508 | 26m 46s

Sara has always found ways to please kids' finicky palates with food adults love too. Like her easy weeknight mini meatloaves baked in a muffin tin that kids love to make themselves. There’s also odd lots mac and cheese, a dish using leftovers from the fridge and a creamsicle drink for dessert. Speaking of cheese, we also visit a Benedictine nun who is the world’s foremost expert on raw cheeses.

Aired: 09/29/15
Family Choices
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Hot Day, Cold Food
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Hot Day, Cold Food
Three cool recipes – seafood gazpacho, watermelon screwdrivers and steak salad.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
Six Ingredient Meals
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Six Ingredient Meals
Fast and easy 6-ingredient meals.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 26:46
Spot Prawns, Vancouver
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Spot Prawns, Vancouver
Sara makes spot prawn risotto in Vancouver and camarones enchilados in Miami.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:46
Twisted Italian
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Twisted Italian
Sara breaks down Italian favorites with new ingredients.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46
The World in a Meatball
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
The World in a Meatball
Sara travels to Turkey and Spain to learn new recipes for meatballs.
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46
Holiday Sweets
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Holiday Sweets
Holiday baking – glazed pears with praline, sticky buns and chocolate cheesecake.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:46
Chinatown Vancouver
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Chinatown Vancouver
Chinese food favorites – from Vancouver’s Chinatown. Plus, egg rolls at home.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
Alaskan Salmon Two Ways
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Alaskan Salmon Two Ways
Sara goes wild in Alaska with cedar planked salmon and foraged sea asparagus.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
Latin All Stars
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Latin All Stars
Latin American chef Maricel Presilla shares her favorite dishes and cooking techniques.
Episode: S2 E219 | 26:46
Mi Famiglia: Italian Family Style
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Mi Famiglia: Italian Family Style
Chef Guiseppe Fanelli shares home-style Italian recipes with Sara.
Episode: S2 E214 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 11
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 10
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 9
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 8
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 7
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 6
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 5
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 3
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 2
Hot Day, Cold Food
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Hot Day, Cold Food
Three cool recipes – seafood gazpacho, watermelon screwdrivers and steak salad.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
Taco, Taco, Nacho
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Taco, Taco, Nacho
Taco nights with Sara’s duck tacos and nacho pie and a Cuban twist from a Miami blogger.
Episode: S11 E1110 | 26:46
Six Ingredient Meals
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Six Ingredient Meals
Fast and easy 6-ingredient meals.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 26:46
Spot Prawns, Vancouver
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Spot Prawns, Vancouver
Sara makes spot prawn risotto in Vancouver and camarones enchilados in Miami.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:46
Twisted Italian
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Twisted Italian
Sara breaks down Italian favorites with new ingredients.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46
The World in a Meatball
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
The World in a Meatball
Sara travels to Turkey and Spain to learn new recipes for meatballs.
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46
Holiday Sweets
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Holiday Sweets
Holiday baking – glazed pears with praline, sticky buns and chocolate cheesecake.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:46
Chinatown Vancouver
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Chinatown Vancouver
Chinese food favorites – from Vancouver’s Chinatown. Plus, egg rolls at home.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
Alaskan Salmon Two Ways
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Alaskan Salmon Two Ways
Sara goes wild in Alaska with cedar planked salmon and foraged sea asparagus.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
Latin All Stars
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Latin All Stars
Latin American chef Maricel Presilla shares her favorite dishes and cooking techniques.
Episode: S2 E219 | 26:46