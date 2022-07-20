Family Choices

Sara has always found ways to please kids' finicky palates with food adults love too. Like her easy weeknight mini meatloaves baked in a muffin tin that kids love to make themselves. There’s also odd lots mac and cheese, a dish using leftovers from the fridge and a creamsicle drink for dessert. Speaking of cheese, we also visit a Benedictine nun who is the world’s foremost expert on raw cheeses.