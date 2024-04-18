© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ideas

Judge pauses Ohio bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors

Season 2024 Episode 15 | 26m 46s

A Franklin County judge has put a short-term pause on House Bill 68. The bill would put into effect a statewide ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. It also prohibits transgender girls from playing on girls and women’s sports teams. The measure was due to go into effect next week. It tops our discussion of news on this week's Ideas.

Aired: 04/18/24
Extras
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Protests over Israel-Hamas war test leadership at Ohio campuses
Protests in Ohio have led to discussions about how campuses handled the student demonstrations.
Episode: S2024 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
New documents reveal dark money donations from FirstEnergy to state leaders
FirstEnergy made dark money contributions to top Ohio politicians not implicated in the HB 6 scheme.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Norfolk Southern agrees to pay $600 million settlement in East Palestine crash
Norfolk Southern has agreed in principle to pay $600 million in a class action lawsuit.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Events align for busy Cleveland weekend, ahead of the total solar eclipse
The total solar eclipse caps a busy weekend in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Trump solidifies his influence over Ohio politics in primary
We will discuss the outcome of the Ohio primary and the rest of the week's news.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
The Ohio primary features a close race for U.S. Senate
The three-way contest between Bernie Moreno, Matt Dolan and Frank LaRose is up for grabs.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
NTSB chair casts doubt on East Palestine response
The chair of the NTSB says controlled burn of chemicals in derailment was not needed.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Notre Dame College says it will close after spring semester
The private college in South Euclid says it will end in-person instruction this spring.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland budget hearings focus on public safety
Cleveland budget hearings zero in on public safety vacancies and officer recruitment.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Former FirstEnergy executives indicted in HB 6 scandal
Ex-execs Chuck Jones and Michael Dowling and former PUCO chair Sam Randazzo deny charges.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Ideas Season 2024
  • Ideas Season 2023
  • Ideas Season 2022
  • Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
  • Ideas Season 2020
  • Ideas Season 2019
  • Ideas Season 2018
  • Ideas Season 2017
  • Ideas Season 2016
  • Ideas Season 2015
  • Ideas Season 2014
  • Ideas Season 2013
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Protests over Israel-Hamas war test leadership at Ohio campuses
Protests in Ohio have led to discussions about how campuses handled the student demonstrations.
Episode: S2024 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
New documents reveal dark money donations from FirstEnergy to state leaders
FirstEnergy made dark money contributions to top Ohio politicians not implicated in the HB 6 scheme.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Norfolk Southern agrees to pay $600 million settlement in East Palestine crash
Norfolk Southern has agreed in principle to pay $600 million in a class action lawsuit.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Events align for busy Cleveland weekend, ahead of the total solar eclipse
The total solar eclipse caps a busy weekend in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Trump solidifies his influence over Ohio politics in primary
We will discuss the outcome of the Ohio primary and the rest of the week's news.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
The Ohio primary features a close race for U.S. Senate
The three-way contest between Bernie Moreno, Matt Dolan and Frank LaRose is up for grabs.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
NTSB chair casts doubt on East Palestine response
The chair of the NTSB says controlled burn of chemicals in derailment was not needed.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Notre Dame College says it will close after spring semester
The private college in South Euclid says it will end in-person instruction this spring.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland budget hearings focus on public safety
Cleveland budget hearings zero in on public safety vacancies and officer recruitment.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Former FirstEnergy executives indicted in HB 6 scandal
Ex-execs Chuck Jones and Michael Dowling and former PUCO chair Sam Randazzo deny charges.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:46