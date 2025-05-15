Grassroots effort focused on ending property taxes moved forward in Ohio

Extras
Cleveland will build a new terminal at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to open in 2032.
The Akron board of education accepted the resignation of Michael Robinson and hired his replacement.
The board of the Akron Public Schools placed Superintendent Michael Robinson on paid leave.
A funding cut for libraries in the state's proposed two-year budget is now a funding increase.
The Ohio House unveiled its version of the state budget this week.
A third of Cleveland voters will cast ballots in new polling places this year.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb blasted the Browns plan for a Brook Park football complex.
The Haslam Sports Group laid out the case for state funding of a mixed-use development in Brook Park
This week, Cleveland City Council and the mayor squabbled about how much to spend on neighborhoods.
The Ohio Senate passed new regulations on recreational marijuana this week.
