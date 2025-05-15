© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Ideas

Grassroots effort focused on ending property taxes moved forward in Ohio

Season 2025 Episode 19 | 26m 46s

A grassroots effort to eliminate property taxes in Ohio received the green light this week to begin gathering signatures for the proposed ballot measure. Citizens for Property Tax Reform must gather 443,000 valid signatures from 44 of Ohio's 88 by July 2 to qualify for the November ballot. The story begins this week's discussion of news on "Ideas."

Aired: 05/15/25
Ideas
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to undergo major renovation
Cleveland will build a new terminal at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to open in 2032.
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Board makes a quick change in leadership for Akron Public Schools
The Akron board of education accepted the resignation of Michael Robinson and hired his replacement.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Akron superintendent placed on paid leave
The board of the Akron Public Schools placed Superintendent Michael Robinson on paid leave.
Episode: S2025 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers get major pushback on proposed library cuts
A funding cut for libraries in the state's proposed two-year budget is now a funding increase.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio House budget moves away from bipartisan schools funding plan
The Ohio House unveiled its version of the state budget this week.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Many Cleveland voters will have new polling locations for the May primary
A third of Cleveland voters will cast ballots in new polling places this year.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cuyahoga County and City of Cleveland dig in on opposition to Browns move
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb blasted the Browns plan for a Brook Park football complex.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Browns detail stadium financing plan for Ohio lawmakers
The Haslam Sports Group laid out the case for state funding of a mixed-use development in Brook Park
Episode: S2025 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland City Council and mayor differ on neighborhood spending in budget talks
This week, Cleveland City Council and the mayor squabbled about how much to spend on neighborhoods.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Senate approves changes to voter-approved recreational marijuana law
The Ohio Senate passed new regulations on recreational marijuana this week.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 26:46
