Ideas

Indictment of two Guardians pitchers puts focus on betting in sports

Season 2025 Episode 44 | 26m 46s

The Guardians star closer Emmanuel Clase and starting pitcher Luis Ortiz were indicted this week, charged with throwing pitches that bettors wagered would happen and profiting from the bets. Clase is accused of engaging in the enterprise for years and even texting and talking on the phone with a co-conspirator about it during a game. The story begins our discussion of the week's news on "Ideas."

Aired: 11/14/25
Ideas
SNAP benefits set to run out of funds
Food for Ohio's needy through the SNAP benefits are expected to run out Saturday, November 1st.
Episode: S2025 E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Haslam Sports Group and Cleveland reach $100M stadium settlement
The city of Cleveland dropped its opposition this week to the Browns' plan to move to Brook Park.
Episode: S2025 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Mayor pushes back on effort to place East Cleveland finances in state receivership
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber this week formally requested proceedings begin.
Episode: S2025 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Tensions between Cleveland City Council and mayor’s office rise over downloaded records
The city and council clashed over the city's contention a council aide improperly downloaded records
Episode: S2025 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers prepare to draw new congressional map will it get bipartisan support?
Ohio lawmakers prepare to draw new congressional map but can they find bipartisan support?
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Downtown chase that killed bystander raises questions
The tragic death of a motorist, struck by a suspect fleeing deputies has raised questions.
Episode: S2025 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Construction permit denied for new Browns stadium
The ODOT decision denying a permit for the Browns Brook Park stadium did not come out of the blue.
Episode: S2025 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Coal subsidies paid as part of scandal-plague House Bill 6 to end
Ratepayer subsidies supporting two coal-fired power plants will end next week.
Episode: S2025 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Lawmakers look to override governor’s property tax vetoes in Ohio budget
The Ohio legislature will come off summer recess to consider overrides to three budget line vetoes.
Episode: S2025 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Lawmakers offer property tax reform proposals but opposition grows
Lawmakers in Columbus are considering several property tax relief proposals.
Episode: S2025 E24 | 26:46
