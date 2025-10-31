© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Ideas

SNAP benefits set to run out of funds

Season 2025 Episode 42 | 26m 46s

As SNAP funds dry up due to the Federal Government's ongoing shutdown, Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order directing $25 million for food assistance to needy families across the state.

Aired: 10/30/25
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Haslam Sports Group and Cleveland reach $100M stadium settlement
The city of Cleveland dropped its opposition this week to the Browns' plan to move to Brook Park.
Episode: S2025 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Mayor pushes back on effort to place East Cleveland finances in state receivership
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber this week formally requested proceedings begin.
Episode: S2025 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Tensions between Cleveland City Council and mayor’s office rise over downloaded records
The city and council clashed over the city's contention a council aide improperly downloaded records
Episode: S2025 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers prepare to draw new congressional map will it get bipartisan support?
Ohio lawmakers prepare to draw new congressional map but can they find bipartisan support?
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Downtown chase that killed bystander raises questions
The tragic death of a motorist, struck by a suspect fleeing deputies has raised questions.
Episode: S2025 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Construction permit denied for new Browns stadium
The ODOT decision denying a permit for the Browns Brook Park stadium did not come out of the blue.
Episode: S2025 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Coal subsidies paid as part of scandal-plague House Bill 6 to end
Ratepayer subsidies supporting two coal-fired power plants will end next week.
Episode: S2025 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Lawmakers look to override governor’s property tax vetoes in Ohio budget
The Ohio legislature will come off summer recess to consider overrides to three budget line vetoes.
Episode: S2025 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Lawmakers offer property tax reform proposals but opposition grows
Lawmakers in Columbus are considering several property tax relief proposals.
Episode: S2025 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Senate budget proposal includes money for Browns domed stadium
The Ohio Senate proposed in its budget to tap the state’s unclaimed property fund for Browns.
Episode: S2025 E22 | 26:46
