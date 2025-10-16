© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ideas

Haslam Sports Group and Cleveland reach $100M stadium settlement

Season 2025 Episode 40 | 26m 46s

After a yearlong battle, the city of Cleveland and the Haslam Sports Group announced a deal this week in which the city ends its objections to the Browns move to Brook Park. The city will get $100 million over 15 years from the team, money to raze the existing stadium and to help Cleveland revitalize the lakefront without the Browns. The story tops our discussion of the week's news on "Ideas."

Aired: 10/16/25
Extras
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Mayor pushes back on effort to place East Cleveland finances in state receivership
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber this week formally requested proceedings begin.
Episode: S2025 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Tensions between Cleveland City Council and mayor’s office rise over downloaded records
The city and council clashed over the city's contention a council aide improperly downloaded records
Episode: S2025 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers prepare to draw new congressional map will it get bipartisan support?
Ohio lawmakers prepare to draw new congressional map but can they find bipartisan support?
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Downtown chase that killed bystander raises questions
The tragic death of a motorist, struck by a suspect fleeing deputies has raised questions.
Episode: S2025 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Construction permit denied for new Browns stadium
The ODOT decision denying a permit for the Browns Brook Park stadium did not come out of the blue.
Episode: S2025 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Coal subsidies paid as part of scandal-plague House Bill 6 to end
Ratepayer subsidies supporting two coal-fired power plants will end next week.
Episode: S2025 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Lawmakers look to override governor’s property tax vetoes in Ohio budget
The Ohio legislature will come off summer recess to consider overrides to three budget line vetoes.
Episode: S2025 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Lawmakers offer property tax reform proposals but opposition grows
Lawmakers in Columbus are considering several property tax relief proposals.
Episode: S2025 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Senate budget proposal includes money for Browns domed stadium
The Ohio Senate proposed in its budget to tap the state’s unclaimed property fund for Browns.
Episode: S2025 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Some Cleveland Heights residents call on the mayor to step down
Calls for the resignation of Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren have grown louder.
Episode: S2025 E20 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Ideas Season 2025
  • Ideas Season 2024
  • Ideas Season 2023
  • Ideas Season 2022
  • Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
  • Ideas Season 2020
  • Ideas Season 2019
  • Ideas Season 2018
  • Ideas Season 2017
  • Ideas Season 2016
  • Ideas Season 2015
  • Ideas Season 2014
  • Ideas Season 2013
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Mayor pushes back on effort to place East Cleveland finances in state receivership
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber this week formally requested proceedings begin.
Episode: S2025 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Tensions between Cleveland City Council and mayor’s office rise over downloaded records
The city and council clashed over the city's contention a council aide improperly downloaded records
Episode: S2025 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers prepare to draw new congressional map will it get bipartisan support?
Ohio lawmakers prepare to draw new congressional map but can they find bipartisan support?
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Downtown chase that killed bystander raises questions
The tragic death of a motorist, struck by a suspect fleeing deputies has raised questions.
Episode: S2025 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Construction permit denied for new Browns stadium
The ODOT decision denying a permit for the Browns Brook Park stadium did not come out of the blue.
Episode: S2025 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Coal subsidies paid as part of scandal-plague House Bill 6 to end
Ratepayer subsidies supporting two coal-fired power plants will end next week.
Episode: S2025 E30 | 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb signals end of fight to keep Browns Downtown
Demolishing the stadium would double the prime lakefront land to 50 acres.
Episode: S2025 E27
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Lawmakers look to override governor’s property tax vetoes in Ohio budget
The Ohio legislature will come off summer recess to consider overrides to three budget line vetoes.
Episode: S2025 E26 | 26:46
Ideas
Ohio budget: Money for a Browns domed stadium and a flat income tax
We'll look at the impact of the new state budget on school funding, income and property taxes.
Episode: S2025 E25
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Lawmakers offer property tax reform proposals but opposition grows
Lawmakers in Columbus are considering several property tax relief proposals.
Episode: S2025 E24 | 26:46