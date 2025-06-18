© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Ideas

Lawmakers offer property tax reform proposals but opposition grows

Season 2025 Episode 24 | 26m 46s

While a grassroots effort to put a constitutional amendment before voters to abolish property taxes works to collect petition signatures, several other bills and proposals are taking shape at the Statehouse. House Bill 335 would reduce property tax collections by $3.5 billion by ending inside millage. Critics say it would devastate schools and local services. It tops this week's "Ideas."

Aired: 06/19/25
Ideas
Senate budget proposal includes money for Browns domed stadium
The Ohio Senate proposed in its budget to tap the state’s unclaimed property fund for Browns.
Episode: S2025 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Some Cleveland Heights residents call on the mayor to step down
Calls for the resignation of Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren have grown louder.
Episode: S2025 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Grassroots effort focused on ending property taxes moved forward in Ohio
Frustrated Ohioans are seeking to put an end to property taxes in the state.
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to undergo major renovation
Cleveland will build a new terminal at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to open in 2032.
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Board makes a quick change in leadership for Akron Public Schools
The Akron board of education accepted the resignation of Michael Robinson and hired his replacement.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Akron superintendent placed on paid leave
The board of the Akron Public Schools placed Superintendent Michael Robinson on paid leave.
Episode: S2025 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers get major pushback on proposed library cuts
A funding cut for libraries in the state's proposed two-year budget is now a funding increase.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio House budget moves away from bipartisan schools funding plan
The Ohio House unveiled its version of the state budget this week.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Many Cleveland voters will have new polling locations for the May primary
A third of Cleveland voters will cast ballots in new polling places this year.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cuyahoga County and City of Cleveland dig in on opposition to Browns move
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb blasted the Browns plan for a Brook Park football complex.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 26:46
