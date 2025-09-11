Ohio lawmakers prepare to draw new congressional map will it get bipartisan support?

Extras
The tragic death of a motorist, struck by a suspect fleeing deputies has raised questions.
The ODOT decision denying a permit for the Browns Brook Park stadium did not come out of the blue.
Ratepayer subsidies supporting two coal-fired power plants will end next week.
The Ohio legislature will come off summer recess to consider overrides to three budget line vetoes.
Lawmakers in Columbus are considering several property tax relief proposals.
The Ohio Senate proposed in its budget to tap the state’s unclaimed property fund for Browns.
Calls for the resignation of Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren have grown louder.
Frustrated Ohioans are seeking to put an end to property taxes in the state.
Cleveland will build a new terminal at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to open in 2032.
The Akron board of education accepted the resignation of Michael Robinson and hired his replacement.
