Ideas

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb signals end of fight to keep Browns Downtown

Season 2025 Episode 27

Is the fight all but over? Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, who has opposed the Browns move to Brook Park and sued the team over it, said this week he is looking for ideas to develop the Downtown lakefront — without the Browns. We'll discuss this and many other stories of the week on "Ideas."

Aired: 07/25/25
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Lawmakers look to override governor’s property tax vetoes in Ohio budget
The Ohio legislature will come off summer recess to consider overrides to three budget line vetoes.
Episode: S2025 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Lawmakers offer property tax reform proposals but opposition grows
Lawmakers in Columbus are considering several property tax relief proposals.
Episode: S2025 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Senate budget proposal includes money for Browns domed stadium
The Ohio Senate proposed in its budget to tap the state’s unclaimed property fund for Browns.
Episode: S2025 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Some Cleveland Heights residents call on the mayor to step down
Calls for the resignation of Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren have grown louder.
Episode: S2025 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Grassroots effort focused on ending property taxes moved forward in Ohio
Frustrated Ohioans are seeking to put an end to property taxes in the state.
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to undergo major renovation
Cleveland will build a new terminal at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to open in 2032.
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Board makes a quick change in leadership for Akron Public Schools
The Akron board of education accepted the resignation of Michael Robinson and hired his replacement.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Akron superintendent placed on paid leave
The board of the Akron Public Schools placed Superintendent Michael Robinson on paid leave.
Episode: S2025 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers get major pushback on proposed library cuts
A funding cut for libraries in the state's proposed two-year budget is now a funding increase.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio House budget moves away from bipartisan schools funding plan
The Ohio House unveiled its version of the state budget this week.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 26:46
