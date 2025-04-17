© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Ideas

Akron superintendent placed on paid leave

Season 2025 Episode 15 | 26m 46s

The board of the Akron Public Schools placed Superintendent Michael Robinson on paid administrative leave this week after an independent investigation found credible allegations of abusive behavior, bullying and retaliation toward staff. The board held a special meeting this week after receiving the report. Robinson was hired in the summer of 2023. The story begins this week's Ideas.

Aired: 04/17/25
Ideas
