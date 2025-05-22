© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Some Cleveland Heights residents call on the mayor to step down

Season 2025 Episode 20 | 26m 46s

Calls for the resignation of Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren have grown louder due to actions attributed to his wife. Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren posted a 15-minute video on social media Wednesday, denying that his wife made antisemitic remarks in text messages and conversation. The story begins this week's discussion of news on "Ideas."

Aired: 05/22/25
Grassroots effort focused on ending property taxes moved forward in Ohio
Frustrated Ohioans are seeking to put an end to property taxes in the state.
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to undergo major renovation
Cleveland will build a new terminal at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to open in 2032.
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Board makes a quick change in leadership for Akron Public Schools
The Akron board of education accepted the resignation of Michael Robinson and hired his replacement.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Akron superintendent placed on paid leave
The board of the Akron Public Schools placed Superintendent Michael Robinson on paid leave.
Episode: S2025 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers get major pushback on proposed library cuts
A funding cut for libraries in the state's proposed two-year budget is now a funding increase.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio House budget moves away from bipartisan schools funding plan
The Ohio House unveiled its version of the state budget this week.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Many Cleveland voters will have new polling locations for the May primary
A third of Cleveland voters will cast ballots in new polling places this year.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cuyahoga County and City of Cleveland dig in on opposition to Browns move
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb blasted the Browns plan for a Brook Park football complex.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Browns detail stadium financing plan for Ohio lawmakers
The Haslam Sports Group laid out the case for state funding of a mixed-use development in Brook Park
Episode: S2025 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland City Council and mayor differ on neighborhood spending in budget talks
This week, Cleveland City Council and the mayor squabbled about how much to spend on neighborhoods.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Ideas Season 2025
  • Ideas Season 2024
  • Ideas Season 2023
  • Ideas Season 2022
  • Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
  • Ideas Season 2020
  • Ideas Season 2019
  • Ideas Season 2018
  • Ideas Season 2017
  • Ideas Season 2016
  • Ideas Season 2015
  • Ideas Season 2014
  • Ideas Season 2013
