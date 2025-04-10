Ohio lawmakers get major pushback on proposed library cuts

Extras
The Ohio House unveiled its version of the state budget this week.
A third of Cleveland voters will cast ballots in new polling places this year.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb blasted the Browns plan for a Brook Park football complex.
The Haslam Sports Group laid out the case for state funding of a mixed-use development in Brook Park
This week, Cleveland City Council and the mayor squabbled about how much to spend on neighborhoods.
The Ohio Senate passed new regulations on recreational marijuana this week.
Federal workers rallied in Cleveland yesterday to protest the slashing of federal jobs.
The Ohio Senate easily passed Senate Bill 1 this week that aims to combat “wokeness” on campuses.
Gov. Mike DeWine made his pitch Monday to lawmakers about where to put state dollars.
The impact of the federal crackdown tops our discussion of the week’s news on Ideas.
