© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ideas

Ohio budget: Money for a Browns domed stadium and a flat income tax

Season 2025 Episode 25

Ohio's new two-year $60 billion operating budget is off to Gov. Mike DeWine. The budget passed through a reconciliation committee, and both chambers of the legislature this week. The budget would tap the state's unclaimed funds to help the Browns build a new domed stadium in Brook Park. It also flattens the state income tax to a single bracket. We will talk about the budget to begin "Ideas."

Aired: 06/27/25
Extras
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Lawmakers offer property tax reform proposals but opposition grows
Lawmakers in Columbus are considering several property tax relief proposals.
Episode: S2025 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Senate budget proposal includes money for Browns domed stadium
The Ohio Senate proposed in its budget to tap the state’s unclaimed property fund for Browns.
Episode: S2025 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Some Cleveland Heights residents call on the mayor to step down
Calls for the resignation of Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren have grown louder.
Episode: S2025 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Grassroots effort focused on ending property taxes moved forward in Ohio
Frustrated Ohioans are seeking to put an end to property taxes in the state.
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to undergo major renovation
Cleveland will build a new terminal at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to open in 2032.
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Board makes a quick change in leadership for Akron Public Schools
The Akron board of education accepted the resignation of Michael Robinson and hired his replacement.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Akron superintendent placed on paid leave
The board of the Akron Public Schools placed Superintendent Michael Robinson on paid leave.
Episode: S2025 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers get major pushback on proposed library cuts
A funding cut for libraries in the state's proposed two-year budget is now a funding increase.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio House budget moves away from bipartisan schools funding plan
The Ohio House unveiled its version of the state budget this week.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Many Cleveland voters will have new polling locations for the May primary
A third of Cleveland voters will cast ballots in new polling places this year.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Ideas Season 2025
  • Ideas Season 2024
  • Ideas Season 2023
  • Ideas Season 2022
  • Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
  • Ideas Season 2020
  • Ideas Season 2019
  • Ideas Season 2018
  • Ideas Season 2017
  • Ideas Season 2016
  • Ideas Season 2015
  • Ideas Season 2014
  • Ideas Season 2013
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Lawmakers offer property tax reform proposals but opposition grows
Lawmakers in Columbus are considering several property tax relief proposals.
Episode: S2025 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Senate budget proposal includes money for Browns domed stadium
The Ohio Senate proposed in its budget to tap the state’s unclaimed property fund for Browns.
Episode: S2025 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Some Cleveland Heights residents call on the mayor to step down
Calls for the resignation of Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren have grown louder.
Episode: S2025 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Grassroots effort focused on ending property taxes moved forward in Ohio
Frustrated Ohioans are seeking to put an end to property taxes in the state.
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to undergo major renovation
Cleveland will build a new terminal at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to open in 2032.
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Board makes a quick change in leadership for Akron Public Schools
The Akron board of education accepted the resignation of Michael Robinson and hired his replacement.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Akron superintendent placed on paid leave
The board of the Akron Public Schools placed Superintendent Michael Robinson on paid leave.
Episode: S2025 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers get major pushback on proposed library cuts
A funding cut for libraries in the state's proposed two-year budget is now a funding increase.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio House budget moves away from bipartisan schools funding plan
The Ohio House unveiled its version of the state budget this week.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Many Cleveland voters will have new polling locations for the May primary
A third of Cleveland voters will cast ballots in new polling places this year.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 26:46