WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to undergo major renovation

Season 2025 Episode 18 | 26m 46s

Cleveland Hopkins Airport will be getting a major makeover in the next decade. The city unveiled a $1.1 billion renovation including a new terminal that will open in 2032, and other enhancements including more parking and a new Regional Transit Authority Red Line rapid transit station. The story begins this week's discussion of news on "Ideas."

Aired: 05/08/25
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Board makes a quick change in leadership for Akron Public Schools
The Akron board of education accepted the resignation of Michael Robinson and hired his replacement.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Akron superintendent placed on paid leave
The board of the Akron Public Schools placed Superintendent Michael Robinson on paid leave.
Episode: S2025 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers get major pushback on proposed library cuts
A funding cut for libraries in the state's proposed two-year budget is now a funding increase.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio House budget moves away from bipartisan schools funding plan
The Ohio House unveiled its version of the state budget this week.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Many Cleveland voters will have new polling locations for the May primary
A third of Cleveland voters will cast ballots in new polling places this year.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cuyahoga County and City of Cleveland dig in on opposition to Browns move
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb blasted the Browns plan for a Brook Park football complex.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Browns detail stadium financing plan for Ohio lawmakers
The Haslam Sports Group laid out the case for state funding of a mixed-use development in Brook Park
Episode: S2025 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland City Council and mayor differ on neighborhood spending in budget talks
This week, Cleveland City Council and the mayor squabbled about how much to spend on neighborhoods.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Senate approves changes to voter-approved recreational marijuana law
The Ohio Senate passed new regulations on recreational marijuana this week.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
How are President Trump’s cuts impacting NE Ohio federal workers?
Federal workers rallied in Cleveland yesterday to protest the slashing of federal jobs.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 26:46
