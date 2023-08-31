Emma MacNivenNews Intern
Emma MacNiven is a senior journalism student at Kent State University.
In summer 2023, she interned with WDRB News in Louisville, Kentucky, where she was born and raised.
Emma also has experience working for The Kent Stater, Kent State’s independent and student-run paper as well as Black Squirrel Radio, the student-run internet radio station.
Her goal is to become an investigative reporter.
Email Emma.
-
Summit County Public Health has issued a warning about the dangers of wild mushrooms. More have been popping up across Northeast Ohio due to a spate of rainy weather.