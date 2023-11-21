Your guide to supporting Northeast Ohio small businesses this holiday season

Small Business Saturday is approaching this weekend. Along with visiting your favorite local small business, you can also shop at Northeast Ohio's holiday markets with vendors who make their own products.

Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support local businesses, according to the United States Small Business Administration. Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $17.9 billion in projected spending last year, according to a survey commissioned by American Express.

"More people are gravitating towards buying locally for the holidays," Matthew Richards, coordinator of the Holiday Market at the Screw Factory, said.

"We're seeing a lot more people are coming our way, because they want to buy something from somebody who's [local] instead of buying something from a big box store that's made somewhere else," Richards said. "It's not made in the U.S., not made locally."

Both Small Business Saturday and local holiday craft shows give consumers the opportunity to show their support for local businesses rather than big stores people typically flock to on Black Friday.

Here are some places to shop this weekend and this holiday season.



Cuyahoga County

Cleveland Bazaar: WinterLand, Downtown Cleveland's kickoff to the holiday season, is Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 am to 7 pm in the 5th Street Arcades. The market will have handmade and locally made items, snacks and a tree lighting.

Little Italy Holiday ArtWalk: Little Italy is hosting an ArtWalk featuring galleries, merchants and restaurants. The event will run from Dec. 1 through Dec 3.

Walkabout Tremont: Shops and galleries will be extending their hours for the Walkaboutthat runs from Dec. 8 through Dec. 13.

Holiday Market at the Screw Factory in Lakewood: The Holiday Market at the Screw Factory is featuring art from 100 different artists around Northeast Ohio. The show will be from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17. Visitors can see the some of the artists studios, where some will be actively working, during the show, Richards said.



Geauga County

Ransom Sage Farm's Annual Holiday Market in Chardon: This market is inspire by traditional European Christmas markets. The market will have a variety of handmade and locally made gifts from Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. Tickets are required and are $7 each, with no charge for children.



Lorain County

Christmas by the Lake in Avon Lake: Avon Lake High School is hosting a craft show featuring more than 90 crafters. The show take place Dec. 2 from 9 am to 4 pm. The proceeds will go to students of the high school. Admission is $3 per person, and children 10 and under are free.



Lake County

The Handmade Market in Painesville: The Handmade Market will take place this Saturday, Nov. 25 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Painesville Railroad Museum. Booths will be selling handmade items along with a Chinese raffle.



Medina County

Magical Medina Christmas Expo: Medina is hosting a market of 150 vendors and small businesses. The event will be at the Medina County Fairgrounds Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 11 am to 6 pm.



Portage County

Holiday Market in Kent: The third annual Holiday Market in Kent is sponsored by North Water Brewing and The Dirty Skate Company. The market will feature arts, crafts and food from Brooks Homestyle BBQ. The market is Dec. 2 from 3 to 7 pm.



Summit County

Akron Bazaar: Akron is continuing its bazaar Saturday, Nov. 25 from 11 am to 6 pm and Sunday, Nov. 26 from 11 am to 4 pm.

Hudson Christkindlmarkt: Hudson is hosting a European-style holiday market from Dec. 8 through Dec. 10. The market will have more than 30 booths selling handmade items. There will also be German food and desserts.



Stark County

Stark Vintage Market in Canton: The Stark Vintage Market will have a variety of antiques and collectibles for sale on Dec. 9 from 9 am to 4 pm at the Stark County Fairgrounds.