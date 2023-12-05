Akron Police implements safe place program to help victims of hate crimes

Akron officials are implementing a program to help victims of hate crimes.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett announced on Tuesday The Safe Place Program, a partnership that allows businesses to be a recognizable place for victims to go if they experience a hate crime.

The U.S. Department of Justice defines a hate crime as a crime motivated by bias against someone's race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability.

One of the purposes of the initiative is to bridge the gap between the police and the public, Akron police officer Laurie Natko said.

“We heard from a lot of different organizations within our city that there was a lack of trust within the police department," Natko said. "We're trying to rectify that and correct that and reach out to those organizations and offer our support, and this is kind of one of our ways of doing that.”

The program was started in Seattle in 2015 and is used all over the country by various police departments. Akron Police Chief Mylett started the conversation about implementing it in Akron, Natko added.

Businesses who agree to be a part of the program are required to call 911 immediately if a victim of any crime, specifically a hate crime, enters their premises. They are also required to allow the victim to remain on the property until the police arrive. Participating businesses will receive a decal to go on their storefront window, so they are recognizable to people.

It is free and open for all organizations and businesses to participate within the Akron city limits. Businesses who participate will be provided with the required training for their staff.

“This program is really our way to let other cities and organizations know that Akron is an all-inclusive city,” Natko said. “We want to be recognized as that, and we want to let everyone know that everyone is welcome here, regardless of who or what they are."

Businesses who want to participate should contact the Akron Police Department Community Relations Unit at 330-375-2390 to fill out a Safe Place Application.