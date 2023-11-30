Chocolate-covered road: Candy spillage causes interstate shut down in Lake County

Candy coated I-90 in Lake County Thursday morning causing a portion of the roadway to shut down.

The call came in at 6:06 a.m. Thursday morning about a two-semi truck accident near mile marker 200, near Vrooman Road in Concord Township, Captain Tyrone Bilal of the Concord Township Fire Department said.

One of the trucks was carrying chocolate and caramel. This caused both sides of the highway to shut down, Sergeant Bridget Matt, an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

"One of those commercial vehicles was hauling candy, which included chocolate and caramel, which then spilled onto the roadway, creating quite a sticky, sweet mess to be cleaned up," said Matt.

The road was re-opened at 8 a.m., Matt said.

The candy-filled truck hit the other from the rear and he called for "heavy rescue" due to the intense damages, Bilal said.

"It was amazing he was still alive," he said.

Neither driver was injured.

Ohio State Highway Patrol could not give any details on where the trucks were headed or who the chocolate was for. The investigation is ongoing.