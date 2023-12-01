Akron Urban League seeking new CEO after Teresa LeGrair announces retirement

The CEO and President of the Akron Urban League announced Thursday that she plans to retire at the end of March 2024.

Teresa R. LeGrair has been the CEO of the social advocacy organization since 2019. The League serves 13,000 people of color and minorities every year, helping people with business education, career assistance, scholarships and other services.

The League said throughout LeGrair’s time there she has expanded the Neighborhood Ambassador Program, the Minority Business Assistance Center (MBAC) – which serves around 800 business annually. She also developed the Minority Contractor Capital Access Program, which has generated more than $7 million in contracts for minority contractors.

LeGrair has also spent her time mentoring, serving on multiple boards and engaging in other civic engagement and community collaborations throughout Summit County.

Jolene A. Lane, the chair of the Akron Urban League Board of Directors said LeGrair has provided a big impact on the community through her efforts.

“Teresa’s dedication, authenticity and professionalism has served to raise the profile of the Akron Urban League across the city, county, region and state,” Lane said. “The powerful influence of her accomplishments and impact of her departure will be felt throughout the region.”

The League also said LeGrair established a three-year strategic plan which will kick off in 2025, which is the 100th anniversary of the AUL.

Before working for the Akron Urban League, LeGrair worked for the Akron Community Foundation, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve and the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank.

The League said they are working with Waverly Partners Executive Search Consultants to search for a replacement.