When is trick-or-treat? Here is a list of 2023 Halloween events across Northeast Ohio
Halloween is almost here, and festivities are underway. While many communities are hosting their trick-or-treaet events on Halloween (Tuesday, Oct. 31.), many areas are hosting trick-or-treating on another day. Here's our list to help keep it all straight.
Cuyahoga County
Bay Village: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Beachwood: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Bedford: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Bentleyville: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (BOOVILLE - Fall Family Fest Oct. 29)
Brecksville: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Broadview Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Brook Park: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Brooklyn: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Brooklyn Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (Trunk or Treat Oct. 28)
Chagrin Falls: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Cleveland: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (Big City Boo! Oct. 31)
Cleveland Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Cuyahoga Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Euclid: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Fairview Park: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Garfield Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (Halloween Skate Oct. 28)
Highland Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Independence: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lakewood: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lyndhurst: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Maple Heights: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Mayfield Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Middleburg Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Moreland Hills: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
North Olmstead: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
North Royalton: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Olmstead Falls: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Olmstead Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Orange: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Parma: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (Trunk or Treat Oct. 28)
Parma Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (Creatures in the Commons Oct. 28)
Pepper Pike: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Richmond Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Rocky River: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Shaker Heights: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Solon: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Strongsville: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
University Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Valley View: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Warrensville Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Westlake: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Summit County
Akron: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.
Kent: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.
Barberton: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.
Bath: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m. (Fire/Police Department Halloween Party Oct. 29)
Boston Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Copley: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.
Coventry Township: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.
Cuyahoga Falls: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m. (City Hall Trick-or-Treat Oct. 28)
Fairlawn: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.
Green: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
Hudson: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lakemore: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m. (The Village of Lakemore Halloween party Oct. 28)
Macedonia: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Mogadore: Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.
Munroe Falls: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.
New Franklin: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.
Northfield: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.
Norton: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.
Sagamore Hills: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Stow: Oct. 28, 5-7:30 p.m.
Twinsburg: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Stark County
Alliance: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Beach City: Oct. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.
Brewster: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Canal Fulton: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Canton: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.
Canton Township: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.
East Canton: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.
Hartville: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.
Louisville: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.
Magnolia: Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
Massillon: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.
Minerva: Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Community Party Oct. 31)
North Canton: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m. (North Canton YMCA Trick-or-Treat Oct. 31)
Waynesburg: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.