When is trick-or-treat? Here is a list of 2023 Halloween events across Northeast Ohio

Halloween is almost here, and festivities are underway. While many communities are hosting their trick-or-treaet events on Halloween (Tuesday, Oct. 31.), many areas are hosting trick-or-treating on another day. Here's our list to help keep it all straight.

Cuyahoga County

Bay Village: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Beachwood: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Bedford: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Bentleyville: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (BOOVILLE - Fall Family Fest Oct. 29)

Brecksville: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Broadview Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Brook Park: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Brooklyn: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Brooklyn Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (Trunk or Treat Oct. 28)

Chagrin Falls: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Cleveland: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (Big City Boo! Oct. 31)

Cleveland Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Euclid: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Fairview Park: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Garfield Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (Halloween Skate Oct. 28)

Highland Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Independence: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lakewood: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lyndhurst: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Maple Heights: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Mayfield Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Middleburg Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Moreland Hills: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

North Olmstead: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

North Royalton: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Olmstead Falls: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Olmstead Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Orange: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Parma: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (Trunk or Treat Oct. 28)

Parma Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (Creatures in the Commons Oct. 28)

Pepper Pike: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Richmond Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Rocky River: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Shaker Heights: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Solon: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Strongsville: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.

University Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Valley View: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Warrensville Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Westlake: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Summit County

Akron: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Kent: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Barberton: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Bath: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m. (Fire/Police Department Halloween Party Oct. 29)

Boston Heights: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Copley: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.

Coventry Township: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m. (City Hall Trick-or-Treat Oct. 28)

Fairlawn: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.

Green: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Hudson: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lakemore: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m. (The Village of Lakemore Halloween party Oct. 28)

Macedonia: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Mogadore: Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Munroe Falls: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.

New Franklin: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Northfield: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.

Norton: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Sagamore Hills: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Stow: Oct. 28, 5-7:30 p.m.

Twinsburg: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Stark County

Alliance: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Beach City: Oct. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.

Brewster: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Canal Fulton: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Canton: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Canton Township: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

East Canton: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Hartville: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Louisville: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Magnolia: Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Massillon: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Minerva: Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Community Party Oct. 31)

North Canton: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m. (North Canton YMCA Trick-or-Treat Oct. 31)

Waynesburg: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.