© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sandra Morgan returns as East Cleveland mayor, now elected to full term

Ideastream Public Media | By Matthew Richmond
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:33 PM EST
Sandra Morgan, at podium, addresses East Cleveland City Council as it considers whether to sue the State of Ohio to block a receiver from taking over the city's finances on Oct. 1, 2025.
Matthew Richmond
/
Ideastream Public Media
Sandra Morgan, seen here at the podium expressing her support for state receivership of finances to East Cleveland council, handily defeated incumbent Lateek Shabazz.

Sandra Morgan overwhelmingly won election over incumbent Lateek Shabazz in East Cleveland and will now return as mayor for a four-year term to run the struggling Cleveland suburb.

Morgan, a former Kent State administrator, supports the state of Ohio’s plan to place the city’s finances under state control.

“I welcome this intervention,” Morgan wrote in a statement on her campaign website. “I see it as an opportunity - not just to uncover the truth, but to build the foundation for a stronger, cleaner, more responsible city government.”

Shabazz opposed the idea and asked East Cleveland City Council to vote in favor of filing a lawsuit challenging the state law, which was passed this year and is being used for the first time in East Cleveland. That vote never occurred. 

Under a receivership, a state-appointed official will have final authority over East Cleveland’s budget.

“For too long, people simply just kicked the can down the road," said Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber during the September announcement of his plan to launch the process by making a referral to the attorney general’s office. "It's time for that to end. It's time for a long-term solution."

Morgan previously served as interim mayor by appointment in February, following the indictment of former Mayor Brandon King for theft in office.  

Shabazz became mayor in July after King’s conviction disqualified him from holding office, and a judge’s ruling on the city charter put Shabazz in office.  

Morgan promised during her campaign to bring stability and transparency to East Cleveland’s city hall.

In September, Faber laid out the city’s longstanding financial troubles; 30 years under fiscal emergency since 1988; the auditor’s office’s inability to perform audits from 2021 and 2022 because of a lack of paperwork; tens of millions of dollars in outstanding debt from lawsuits; and a budget with $1 million more in spending than projected revenues.

Another opponent of receivership, councilmember Patricia Blochowiak, also lost her bid to keep her seat in Tuesday’s election.

Some residents have questioned whether the receivership is the first step towards widespread gentrification, the displacement of current residents and, eventually, annexation by the city of Cleveland.

Morgan, during her campaign, denied that receivership would lead to annexation.
Tags
Government & Politics East ClevelandSandra Morgan
Matthew Richmond
Matthew Richmond is a reporter/producer focused on criminal justice issues at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Matthew Richmond