After dramatic year in Cleveland Heights, Councilmember Jim Petras elected next mayor

The revolving door of the Cleveland Heights mayor's office could stop turning with the election of Councilmember Jim Petras.

The east side Cleveland suburb voted to recall Kahlil Seren, the city’s first elected mayor, in the September primary. Then, City Council President Tony Cuda became interim mayor last month and will remain in the mayor’s office until Petras’ term begins January 1.

“I think that a lot of people across our city are tired and they are ready to turn the page and start a new chapter and I look forward to trying to help our city get more done and move forward,” Petras said.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Former Mayor Kahlil Seren from an Ideastream Public Media inteview in July 2025.

In 2019, Cleveland Heights replaced its city manager form of government with a mayoral government, and two years later voted Seren as its first elected mayor. Earlier this year, a former city employee filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, claiming Seren and his wife, Natalie McDaniel, created a hostile work environment at city hall and accuses McDaniel of making antisemitic and homophobic comments while acting as a de facto representative of the mayor.

“We were looking for a leadership that would help us remember what it's like to be a Cleveland Heights resident,” Rhond Davis-Lovejoy said at Petras’ election night watch party. “We believed in Jim. We believe that he could do that for us.”

Petras works in information technology at Case Western Reserve University. He said he wants to focus on the city’s finances and core city services such as road quality, snow and leaf removal and parks and recreation.

“I absolutely love serving on city council," Petras said. "I think that here at the local level, you have the biggest impact. I'm grateful that I'll be able to take on this opportunity.”

The other mayoral candidate, Councilmember Davida Russell, declined to comment Tuesday evening. Unofficial results show Petras winning with about 55% of the vote.

Gabriel Kramer / Ideastream Public Media Councilmember Davida Russell at her election night watch party at Rudy's Pub in Cleveland Heights.

“I have learned a lot over time from Councilwoman Davida Russell, and I know that she is going to contribute a lot to our community going forward,” Petras said.

Cuda said he’s meeting with Petras Wednesday to plan a smooth transition, which Cuda said could mean helping him with hires for a finance director, human resources director and a city administrator.

Cleveland Heights also elected four city councilmembers, Jessica Cohen, Joseph DeWitt-Foy, incumbent Craig Cobb and Cuda, all of whom campaigned in support of each other and Petras. Incumbent Anthony Mattox did not get reelected.

Cohen, a former city planning commission chair, was an alleged target of some of the comments from Seren's wife.

“I think it's going to a productive time," Cuda said. "I think we're going to be able to be strategic. We're working with a mayor that we have already have a good relationship with.

Gabriel Kramer / Ideastream Public Media Interim Mayor Tony Cuda congratulated Mayor-elect Jim Petras with a hug.

“There's a breath of fresh air just kind of going through City Hall now. We have momentum. We have real talent coming in. I mean, the sky's the limit,” Cuda said on Election Night.

Councilmember Gail Larson was sworn in as council president last month after Cuda was sworn in as interim mayor. Cuda said council president will be decided in January, after the new members are sworn in.

Despite the recall campaign, Seren did attempt to run for re-election but failed to collect enough valid signatures to qualify for the September primary election.