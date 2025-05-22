Cleveland Heights mayor denies antisemitism allegations as City Hall feud escalates

Cleveland Heights Mayor Khalil Seren is denying accusations of antisemitism made against him and his wife, arguing they are part of an attempt to coerce money and a positive job reference by his former special assistant.

“Any accusation of either of us hating Jewish people is false,” Seren said in a video statement posted to the Mayor's Facebook page Wednesday. “One area where my wife and I are in very clear alignment is in our shared belief that anti-Jewish hatred and antisemitism, as described in the [International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance] working definition, has no place in our community or any other.”

The attorney for Patrick Costigan, the former special assistant, said Thursday he provided Seren with an accounting of antisemitic statements made by Seren's wife in April.

"The Mayor responded by hiring outside counsel and, as is standard practice, the parties' respective attorneys attempted to negotiate a settlement to avoid litigation," attorney Sean Sobel wrote. "We are disappointed that the Mayor chose to disclose the details of settlement discussions to distract from his and his wife's wrongdoing."

Costigan was fired in March, Sobel said.

Seren said in the video that his administration received a threat from Costigan that he would sue unless they met their demands of $300,000 and a job reference.

“In exchange, they offered to abandon the lawsuit and instead sign a mutual non-disparagement and confidentiality agreement,” Seren said. "I summarily rejected that proposal."

The exchange is the latest in a dispute that's been roiling Cleveland Heights City Hall for weeks.

Earlier this month, Costigan filed complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, accusing Seren’s wife, Natalie McDaniel, of creating a hostile work environment at City Hall.

The complaint includes screenshots of a text message thread in which McDaniel used derogatory terms to refer to the city's Planning Commission Chair, who is an Orthodox Jew.

In screenshots of text messages included in the complaints, McDaniel called city Planning Commission Chair Jessica Cohen — an Orthodox Jew — a “broodmare” who is “destined for the glue factory.”

Seren said the text message thread was altered, but McDaniel did refer to Cohen as a “broodmare.”

"The text messages that are attached to the Charge of Discrimination are unedited and the hateful rhetoric in those text messages speaks for itself," Sobel wrote.

A broodmare is a female horse kept for breeding.

The use of the word "broodmare" is a coded reference to the number of children in Orthodox Jewish families, according to the complaint.

Seren said McDaniel used the term in response to racism Seren feels he experienced.

His wife used the term as "a creative shorthand" to "reframe that power dynamic and help reduce the negative impact of that experience on me,” Seren said. “This private, personal characterization was in response to Ms. Cohen's actions and was never a statement about Jewish people, Orthodox or otherwise, and was never intended to be shared or to embarrass Ms. Cohen publicly.”

Residents, City Council responds

City of Cleveland Heights Jacob Berger providing public comment at the Cleveland Heights City Council meeting on May 19, 2025.

During a meeting on Monday, Cleveland Heights City Council unanimously passed an emergency resolution “condemning antisemitism, reaffirming the city's commitment to tolerance, inclusivity, and respect, and expressing solidarity with Jewish residents.”

Protesters gathered outside City Hall to “express concerns over antisemitism,” organizers said in a social media post. They encouraged attendees to bring American and Israeli flags and to use the hashtag #EndJewHatred.

“Our community is watching closely and expects accountability, transparency... and a clear stand against hate,” Jacob Berger said during the public comment section of the council meeting. "We're here tonight not only to support one another, but to make it clear, antisemitism has no place in Cleveland Heights or anywhere else."

Some residents called for Seren's resignation.

“It is said that democracy dies in the dark. Well, so does the soul of a city. What has come to light is that you allowed, enabled and therefore are culpable of behavior that is unacceptable anywhere,” said Amy Eugene. “It's time you step down to allow our staff and city to heal and move forward.”

Others called out Seren for not responding to the accusations sooner.

“I've been waiting — waiting for leadership to lead, and it’s Monday night and here we are," said Julie Kaufman, a city employee. "I'm just not waiting anymore. I'll just do it myself. Antisemitic rhetoric doesn't have a place here, there or anywhere."

Councilmember Craig Cobb, who co-wrote the antisemitism resolution, applauded Kauffman’s courage to speak up as a city employee.

“Knowing that she serves at the pleasure of the mayor, that she potentially puts her job at jeopardy for doing it,” Cobb said. “She's got the courage that, frankly, I'm afraid I wouldn't have if my job was on the line. And I just hope she doesn't face any retaliation or gets put on a leave of absence, which is what happens.”

Council President Tony Cuda wore a t-shirt with the phrase “All are Welcome” next to the City of Cleveland Heights logo.

Councilmember Gail Larson called on the mayor to apologize.

“I call on you to take accountability for enabling your wife's behavior by looking the other way,” Larson said. "When she has directed angry, vitriolic words at city staff and citizens, as a city's leader, your judgment has failed you."

In his Tuesday evening video, Seren apologized for taking his time to respond to the accusations.

“Some of you may not care that we're dealing with abuse, harassment, and now threat as a result of an unproven accusation," he said. "But I hope that enough of you can see a path toward more empathy and understanding to allow us to move forward together. Natalie and I love the Jewish people in our lives, and we love the Jewish people in pretty much the same way we love our own people.”

Cleveland Heights City Council will hold a special committee meeting Friday at noon. The agenda includes a discussion about the mayor's comments and his "whereabouts, presence, accessibility, and ability to perform the duties of Mayor."