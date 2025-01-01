John Engoglia

Expertise: Business and politics

Education: Kent State University Bachelor of Science (In progress) - Journalism Major. Mayfield High School

Favorite spot in Northeast Ohio: Geneva On The Lake

Experience:

John was a 2024 summer intern with Cleveland Jewish News in Beachwood. He Shadowed reporters, took on solo assignments for special sections and projects. From 2024-2025 John worked as KentStater staff reporter covering politics, business, university administration and student and city life. He also worked as a sports reporter covering golf and women's basketball. He most recently became the Sports Editor for the KentStater this fall.

Highlights: