In 2025, there are no statewide races on the November ballot, but there are local races and issues that voters will decide all across Northeast Ohio.
2025 Northeast Ohio Election Day results, live and local
The polls have now closed, and the counting is underway.
Local is the name of the game throughout Northeast Ohio for the November 2025 general election, with council races and questions.
In addition to coverage of some of the key contests by Ideastream Public Media’s team of reporters, if you’re looking for more results where you live, you can check for the latest from your county’s board of elections, below.