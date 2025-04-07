Election 2025

-
There's one statewide issue on the May ballot - a $2.5 billion public works for local projects issue funded by bonds.
Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin is apparently testing the waters for a mayoral run, potentially challenging first-term incumbent Justin Bibb this fall.
As Cleveland’s ward boundaries shift, nearly 30% of voters will now have different polling locations than in the most recent election.
Voters approved a charter amendment in 2008 that requires the number of wards to be reassessed every decade based on Census data.
City Council is expected to introduce and vote on the maps, which will be used in fall 2025 elections, at their Jan. 6 meeting. The proposed maps were presented to the public on December 10. Residents want more time for input.
The city's charter requires council to redistrict every 10 years to account for population change.
Ward 15 City Council Member Jenny Spencer’s announcement comes as City Council is in the thick of its once-in-a-decade redistricting process.
A bipartisan proposal is coming to ask Ohio voters to renew a program that allows the state to issue bonds for local infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges.