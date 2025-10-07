Ideastream Public Media

-
Residents in some of Cleveland's East Side neighborhoods will decide this fall whether to keep Ward 1 incumbent Joe Jones as their City Council member or elect State Rep. Juanita Brent to take over.
In an election cycle flush with incumbents, Cleveland's Ward 7 race between attorneys Austin Davis and Mohammad Faraj is among the tightest and most expensive races this year.
Although there are no statewide races on the November ballot, there are plenty of local races and issues that voters will decide. Here's more of what's on your ballot, and when and where to vote.
Community activist Nikki Hudson now has a clear path to secure her seat on Cleveland City Council after her opponent, Andrew Fontanarosa, announced he was dropping out of the race for Ward 11.
Cleveland Heights residents voted overwhelmingly to recall Mayor Kahlil Seren in Tuesday's primary.