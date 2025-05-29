East Cleveland Mayor, former council member found guilty in public corruption trial

A jury has found suspended East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King guilty of 10 corruption-related charges, including theft in office and having an unlawful interest in a public contract.

King was accused of steering city contracts to businesses owned by him and his relatives.

The verdict comes after about a week of testimony from inspectors with the Ohio Ethics Commission and the Ohio Auditor of State’s office, along with former East Cleveland City Council members and officials.

King’s co-defendant, Ernest Smith, a former member of East Cleveland's City Council, was also found guilty of five charges related to his use of a city-owned vehicle, including theft in office.

During closing arguments Wednesday, Cuyahoga County Assistant Prosecutor James May described the dollar amounts King and Smith stole as not very substantial, but said the case was still important, said May.

“This case is about disregard, disdain for the rule of law, separation of powers, the way things are supposed to work,” May said.

The prosecution’s case against King largely focused on city contracts with two companies started by King's father and owned by his family: King Management Group (KMG) and American Merchandising Services (AMS).

The city’s domestic violence program rented office space in an East Cleveland building owned by KMG. The arrangement started in 1998 or 1999, according to testimony, while the building was owned by his father and long before King was elected to office as a city councilperson in 2014 and before he was named mayor in 2017.

The domestic violence office pays more than $14,000 a year to KMG, and in 2024, King vetoed city council’s attempt to end the lease.

Between 2019 and 2022, the city purchased about $6,000 worth of supplies from AMS, according to the indictment.

King’s defense argued that the AMS purchases were never ordered or signed for by King, and that the domestic violence office is independent from the city and wholly funded by a grant from the State of Ohio and no city money goes to the lease payments.

“It is very clear, the major element, a public contract, does not exist,” said King’s attorney Charles Tyler during closing arguments, who also said the money comes from a public source: the State of Ohio.

Multiple witnesses testified they were not aware of city council ever voting to apply for or accept a grant to fund the domestic violence unit, a step municipalities typically take before pursuing grant funding.

James Edward Hood, deputy director and general counsel for the Ohio Ethics Commission, which investigated the payments to KMG, testified that grant money is public money just like money from a city’s general fund, under the law.

“They both are public funds and the ethics laws apply to both. It makes no difference,” said Hood.

Both King’s and Smith’s attorneys said the investigations were sparked by political vendettas by council and activists.

The investigators from the Ohio Ethics Commission and auditor’s office testified the investigations began after complaints from council members and activists in East Cleveland.

The auditor’s investigation into Smith was launched after an activist photographed a city car parked in Smith’s driveway. Council passed a resolution calling for the car to be taken away from Smith, which was also vetoed by King.

“East Cleveland records were a mess. East Cleveland City Council was a mess,” said Smith’s attorney, Michael Lisk, during closing arguments. “People were more concerned with petty rivalries.”

During his testimony, Smith said he used the car for city business — initiatives he started in the city like escorts for children to school and free meals and clothing for community members.

“It is my testimony that I have never used these vehicles for personal business,” said Smith, who allegedly racked up thousands of dollars in gas charges on a city credit card.

Smith did not provide any records of how he used the car or what led to about 2,900 gallons in gas purchases, said prosecutors.

“He decided what city business was whenever he wanted to drive that car,” said May.

King was suspended as mayor of East Cleveland in January while the corruption case worked its way through court. The felony conviction disqualifies both King and Smith from holding public office.

Sandra Morgan has served as interim mayor since February. The next mayoral election in the city will be in November.

Sentencing for both King and Smith is scheduled for June 9.