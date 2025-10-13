'Bohemian Rhapsody' with Les Délices

[Airdate: October 14, 2025]

Les Délices' concert season opens this weekend with a program called Bohemian Rhapsody. Les Délices' Debra Nagy spoke to John Mills about this program of music from Bohemia for oboe, violin, viola, and cello.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Friday, October 17 @ 7:30 p.m.

Westminster Presbyterian, Akron

Saturday, October 18 @ 7:30 p.m.

Forest Hill Church, Cleveland Heights

Sunday, October 19 @ 4:00 p.m.

West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, Rocky River