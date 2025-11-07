© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Open House and Shadow Day at CIM Academy

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published November 7, 2025 at 1:54 PM EST
Mixon Hall, CIM
Mixon Hall, CIM

[Airdate: November 10, 2025]

On Saturday, November 15, the CIM Academy is hosting a Shadow Day and Open House for prospective students and their families. Director of Academy Piano Studies, Daria Rabotkina, spoke with WCLV's John Mills about these events.

Fall 2025 Academy Shadow Days and Open House
Saturday, November 15
Shadow Day (Students grades 4-12)
Open House (Students pre-k through grade 5)
Arts & Culture
John Mills
See stories by John Mills