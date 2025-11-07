On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
Open House and Shadow Day at CIM Academy
[Airdate: November 10, 2025]
On Saturday, November 15, the CIM Academy is hosting a Shadow Day and Open House for prospective students and their families. Director of Academy Piano Studies, Daria Rabotkina, spoke with WCLV's John Mills about these events.
Fall 2025 Academy Shadow Days and Open House
Saturday, November 15
Shadow Day (Students grades 4-12)
Open House (Students pre-k through grade 5)