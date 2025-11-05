© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV Features & Interviews
The Cinematic Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Heroes in Harmony'

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published November 5, 2025 at 1:31 PM EST
Heroes in Harmony Poster

[Airdate: November 6, 2025]

The Cinematic Symphony Orchestra will make their Severance Music Center debut on Veterans Day with a program called "Heroes in Harmony." Scores from classic and contemporary war films and series will honor our veterans and active-duty military. The CSO's founder and Artistic Director, Andrew Keller, spoke to WCLV's John Mills about the program.

Heroes in Harmony
Tuesday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Severance Music Center
Arts & Culture
John Mills
John Mills