BlueWater Chamber Orchestra and Ohio Contemporary Ballet Join for 'Musical Momentum'
[Airdate: October 1, 2025]
On Saturday, October 4, BlueWater Chamber Orchestra will join with Ohio Contemporary Ballet for a program called "Musical Momentum." BlueWater's Artistic Director Daniel Meyer spoke with John Mills about the program and the energy shared between musicians and dancers.
Musical Momentum
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2025 | 7:30 PM
With Ohio Contemporary Ballet
Lakewood Civic Auditorium
14100 Franklin Boulevard
Lakewood, OH 44107
SEHNSUCHT
Nicholas Rose | Elgar: Serenade for Strings
ADAGIO FOR TWO
Heinz Poll | Albinoni: Adagio in G minor
AIRS
Paul Taylor | Handel: Various Excerpts
Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat Major