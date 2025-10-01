BlueWater Chamber Orchestra and Ohio Contemporary Ballet Join for 'Musical Momentum'

[Airdate: October 1, 2025]

On Saturday, October 4, BlueWater Chamber Orchestra will join with Ohio Contemporary Ballet for a program called "Musical Momentum." BlueWater's Artistic Director Daniel Meyer spoke with John Mills about the program and the energy shared between musicians and dancers.

Musical Momentum

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2025 | 7:30 PM

With Ohio Contemporary Ballet

Lakewood Civic Auditorium

14100 Franklin Boulevard

Lakewood, OH 44107

SEHNSUCHT

Nicholas Rose | Elgar: Serenade for Strings

ADAGIO FOR TWO

Heinz Poll | Albinoni: Adagio in G minor

AIRS

Paul Taylor | Handel: Various Excerpts

Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat Major