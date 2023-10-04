Curious Dijon & Beaune

Christine explores Dijon and Beaune in France. Highlights include Dijon's Old Town and its architectural treasures, Notre-Dame du Dijon, an owl legend, Palais des Etats de Bourgogne, Philippe le Bon Tower, Cite de la Gastronomie. In Beaune, she makes the region’s famous mustard at Fallot Mustard Mill and visits the Hôtel Dieu Museum/Hospices de Beaune and luxuriates in the historic Hôtel le Cep.