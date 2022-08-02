Curious Toronto

Extras
Ancient Olympia, Kefalonia’s Melissani Cave & the crossroad of cultures in Chania, Crete.
Christine goes north of the Arctic Circle to explore Tromsø, Nordkapp & Kirkenes, Norway.
Bom Jesus do Monte Sanctuary, Guimarães Castle, Braga Cathedral, Old Rooster Legend
Christine visits Emperor Franz Joseph's winter retreat, builds an igloo and dons a dirndl.
Bryggen, Edvard Grieg's home, King Håkon's Hall, Bergenhus Fortress, Old Bergen Museum.
Sagrada Familia, Casa Milà, Gothic Quarter, 1888 World Expo, the Eixample & panot tiles.
Azulejos, Belém Tower, Jeronimos Monastery, Castelo de S. Jorge, Age of Exploration.
Phoenician ruins, temple to Venus in Erice, Cagliari medieval walls, Sicilian street food.
Christine explores Portugal's historic villages of Belmonte, Castelo Rodrigo & Sortelha
Viking Museum, Lofoten villages & islands, history of Norway's painted houses & stockfish.
Curious Traveler Season 5
Curious Traveler Season 4
Curious Traveler Season 3
Curious Traveler Season 2
