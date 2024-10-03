Curious Allgäu & Füssen, Germany

Extras
Christine van Blokland gets curious about the world’s hidden histories and mysteries.
Curious Traveler Season 6 is here!
Bom Jesus do Monte Sanctuary, Guimarães Castle, Braga Cathedral, Old Rooster Legend
Hofburg Imperial Palace, Ambras Castle, Old Town & Golden Roof, Olympic bobsledding run.
Sagrada Familia, Casa Milà, Gothic Quarter, 1888 World Expo, the Eixample & panot tiles.
Bryggen, Edvard Grieg's home, King Håkon's Hall, Bergenhus Fortress, Old Bergen Museum.
Christine visits Emperor Franz Joseph's winter retreat, builds an igloo and dons a dirndl.
Phoenician ruins, temple to Venus in Erice, Cagliari medieval walls, Sicilian street food.
Casa Loma Castle, Hockey Hall of Fame, Chinatown, Largest distillery in British Empire.
Ancient Olympia, Kefalonia’s Melissani Cave & the crossroad of cultures in Chania, Crete.
Franconia, Germany. Nuremberg, Würzburg, Michelin-starred chef, historic vineyard.
Regensburg, Germany. Radasbona; a town hall legend, Stone Bridge, a record-holding inn.
Storybook architecture, Town Hall, Meistertrunk, St. Jakob's Church, monastery museum.
Lyon, France. Traboules, Roman origins, Notre-Dame de Fourvière, Les Halles food market.
Kraków’s Copernicus, Rynek Glówny, Wawel Castle, Collegium Maius and Wawel Dragon parade.
Bern’s Old Town, Zytglogge, Kindlifresserbrunnen, Bern Minster, Einstein’s bench.
Seto Lelo Polyphonic singing, Estonian folk costumes, Russian arts & crafts, smoke saunas.
Tallin’s UNESCO Old Town, Kiek in de Kök and Fat Margaret towers, unicorn horn powder.
Aix's Fountains, Van Gogh in Arles, Arles’ Roman Arena and a Calisson Factory.
The great castles of Switzerland: Château de Chillon, Château de Gruyères, Schloss Thun.