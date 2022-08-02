© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Curious Traveler

Curious Barcelona

Season 5 Episode 505 | 27m 34s

Who designed a drippy, wacky & wonderful icon? What is happening on Casa Milà's rooftop? Where did Columbus meet the King & Queen of Spain upon returning from the Americas? Why won’t you find any street corners in the Eixample neighborhood? When was the Bishop’s Bridge built in the Gothic Quarter? How did a Roman & Moorish arch greet visitors in 1888? It’s time to get ‘curiositat’ about Barcelona!

Aired: 08/31/22 | Expires: 11/27/22
Curious Barcelona
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Curious Greece
Watch 26:43
Curious Traveler
Curious Greece
Ancient Olympia, Kefalonia’s Melissani Cave & the crossroad of cultures in Chania, Crete.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:43
Curious Northern Norway
Watch 28:17
Curious Traveler
Curious Northern Norway
Christine goes north of the Arctic Circle to explore Tromsø, Nordkapp & Kirkenes, Norway.
Episode: S5 E512 | 28:17
Curious Braga
Watch 28:36
Curious Traveler
Curious Braga
Bom Jesus do Monte Sanctuary, Guimarães Castle, Braga Cathedral, Old Rooster Legend
Episode: S5 E509 | 28:36
Curious Tyrol
Watch 27:45
Curious Traveler
Curious Tyrol
Christine visits Emperor Franz Joseph's winter retreat, builds an igloo and dons a dirndl.
Episode: S5 E504 | 27:45
Curious Bergen
Watch 28:09
Curious Traveler
Curious Bergen
Bryggen, Edvard Grieg's home, King Håkon's Hall, Bergenhus Fortress, Old Bergen Museum.
Episode: S5 E508 | 28:09
Curious Toronto
Watch 27:39
Curious Traveler
Curious Toronto
Casa Loma Castle, Hockey Hall of Fame, Chinatown, Largest distillery in British Empire.
Episode: S5 E506 | 27:39
Curious LIsbon
Watch 28:09
Curious Traveler
Curious LIsbon
Azulejos, Belém Tower, Jeronimos Monastery, Castelo de S. Jorge, Age of Exploration.
Episode: S5 E507 | 28:09
Curious Sicily and Sardinia
Watch 27:56
Curious Traveler
Curious Sicily and Sardinia
Phoenician ruins, temple to Venus in Erice, Cagliari medieval walls, Sicilian street food.
Episode: S5 E503 | 27:56
Curious Historic Villages of Portugal
Watch 28:30
Curious Traveler
Curious Historic Villages of Portugal
Christine explores Portugal's historic villages of Belmonte, Castelo Rodrigo & Sortelha
Episode: S5 E511 | 28:30
Curious Lofoten, Norway
Watch 28:24
Curious Traveler
Curious Lofoten, Norway
Viking Museum, Lofoten villages & islands, history of Norway's painted houses & stockfish.
Episode: S5 E510 | 28:24
