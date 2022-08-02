© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Curious Traveler

Curious Sicily and Sardinia

Season 5 Episode 503 | 27m 56s

Who is on the Sicilian flag, and why does she have three legs? What does the island of Mozia have to do with the English alphabet? Where can you find a temple to Venus? Why did you have to be outside Cagliari's city walls before sunset? When was the number 5 so important to the village of Savoca? How does an arancini teach us Sicilian history? It’s time to get curious about in Sicily & Sardinia!

Aired: 08/31/22 | Expires: 11/13/22
Curious Sicily and Sardinia
Curious Greece
Watch 26:43
Curious Traveler
Curious Greece
Ancient Olympia, Kefalonia’s Melissani Cave & the crossroad of cultures in Chania, Crete.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:43
Curious Northern Norway
Watch 28:17
Curious Traveler
Curious Northern Norway
Christine goes north of the Arctic Circle to explore Tromsø, Nordkapp & Kirkenes, Norway.
Episode: S5 E512 | 28:17
Curious Braga
Watch 28:36
Curious Traveler
Curious Braga
Bom Jesus do Monte Sanctuary, Guimarães Castle, Braga Cathedral, Old Rooster Legend
Episode: S5 E509 | 28:36
Curious Tyrol
Watch 27:45
Curious Traveler
Curious Tyrol
Christine visits Emperor Franz Joseph's winter retreat, builds an igloo and dons a dirndl.
Episode: S5 E504 | 27:45
Curious Bergen
Watch 28:09
Curious Traveler
Curious Bergen
Bryggen, Edvard Grieg's home, King Håkon's Hall, Bergenhus Fortress, Old Bergen Museum.
Episode: S5 E508 | 28:09
Curious Toronto
Watch 27:39
Curious Traveler
Curious Toronto
Casa Loma Castle, Hockey Hall of Fame, Chinatown, Largest distillery in British Empire.
Episode: S5 E506 | 27:39
Curious Barcelona
Watch 27:34
Curious Traveler
Curious Barcelona
Sagrada Familia, Casa Milà, Gothic Quarter, 1888 World Expo, the Eixample & panot tiles.
Episode: S5 E505 | 27:34
Curious LIsbon
Watch 28:09
Curious Traveler
Curious LIsbon
Azulejos, Belém Tower, Jeronimos Monastery, Castelo de S. Jorge, Age of Exploration.
Episode: S5 E507 | 28:09
Curious Historic Villages of Portugal
Watch 28:30
Curious Traveler
Curious Historic Villages of Portugal
Christine explores Portugal's historic villages of Belmonte, Castelo Rodrigo & Sortelha
Episode: S5 E511 | 28:30
Curious Lofoten, Norway
Watch 28:24
Curious Traveler
Curious Lofoten, Norway
Viking Museum, Lofoten villages & islands, history of Norway's painted houses & stockfish.
Episode: S5 E510 | 28:24
