Curious Sicily and Sardinia

Who is on the Sicilian flag, and why does she have three legs? What does the island of Mozia have to do with the English alphabet? Where can you find a temple to Venus? Why did you have to be outside Cagliari's city walls before sunset? When was the number 5 so important to the village of Savoca? How does an arancini teach us Sicilian history? It’s time to get curious about in Sicily & Sardinia!