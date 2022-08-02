© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Curious Traveler

Curious Bergen

Season 5 Episode 508 | 28m 09s

Who lived in a Victorian home named for a troll, with a little man cave down by the lake? What is the oldest church & building in Bergen? Where can you stroll through 1800s Bergen & meet a curious character or two? Why was King Håkon’s Hall built & who wasn’t invited to dance there? When was Bryggen an important port? How does a simple fish soup tell the story of Norway’s fishing heritage?

Aired: 08/31/22 | Expires: 12/18/22
Curious Bergen
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
