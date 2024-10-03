© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Curious Traveler

Curious Regensburg, Germany

Season 7 Episode 705 | 28m 30s

Christine gets curious about Regensburg, Germany. Highlights: Regensburg's Roman roots as Radasbona; a curious window in its town hall, the Goliath House, Regensburg Cathedral & the Stone Bridge. Then she visits Eilsbrunn for the Guiness World Record holder for the oldest permanently open inn; then back to Regensburg to learn a traditional bead-stitching art form.

Aired: 10/14/24 | Expires: 01/10/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Curious Traveler
Season 7 | Trailer
Christine van Blokland gets curious about the world’s hidden histories and mysteries.
Preview: S7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Curious Traveler
Season 6 Trailer
Curious Traveler Season 6 is here!
Preview: 0:30
Watch 28:36
Curious Traveler
Curious Braga
Bom Jesus do Monte Sanctuary, Guimarães Castle, Braga Cathedral, Old Rooster Legend
Episode: S5 E509 | 28:36
Watch 28:50
Curious Traveler
Curious Innsbruck
Hofburg Imperial Palace, Ambras Castle, Old Town & Golden Roof, Olympic bobsledding run.
Episode: S5 E502 | 28:50
Watch 27:34
Curious Traveler
Curious Barcelona
Sagrada Familia, Casa Milà, Gothic Quarter, 1888 World Expo, the Eixample & panot tiles.
Episode: S5 E505 | 27:34
Watch 28:09
Curious Traveler
Curious Bergen
Bryggen, Edvard Grieg's home, King Håkon's Hall, Bergenhus Fortress, Old Bergen Museum.
Episode: S5 E508 | 28:09
Watch 27:45
Curious Traveler
Curious Tyrol
Christine visits Emperor Franz Joseph's winter retreat, builds an igloo and dons a dirndl.
Episode: S5 E504 | 27:45
Watch 27:56
Curious Traveler
Curious Sicily and Sardinia
Phoenician ruins, temple to Venus in Erice, Cagliari medieval walls, Sicilian street food.
Episode: S5 E503 | 27:56
Watch 27:39
Curious Traveler
Curious Toronto
Casa Loma Castle, Hockey Hall of Fame, Chinatown, Largest distillery in British Empire.
Episode: S5 E506 | 27:39
Watch 26:43
Curious Traveler
Curious Greece
Ancient Olympia, Kefalonia’s Melissani Cave & the crossroad of cultures in Chania, Crete.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:43
Watch 28:45
Curious Traveler
Curious Lyon, France
Lyon, France. Traboules, Roman origins, Notre-Dame de Fourvière, Les Halles food market.
Episode: S7 E706 | 28:45
Watch 28:36
Curious Traveler
Curious Franconia, Germany
Franconia, Germany. Nuremberg, Würzburg, Michelin-starred chef, historic vineyard.
Episode: S7 E704 | 28:36
Watch 28:31
Curious Traveler
Curious Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany
Storybook architecture, Town Hall, Meistertrunk, St. Jakob's Church, monastery museum.
Episode: S7 E703 | 28:31
Watch 28:42
Curious Traveler
Curious Allgäu & Füssen, Germany
Allgäu & Füssen, Bavaria. St. Mang Monastery, Castle, cheesemakers, cowbell blacksmith.
Episode: S7 E701 | 28:42
Watch 28:46
Curious Traveler
Estonia’s Curious Culture & Traditions
Seto Lelo Polyphonic singing, Estonian folk costumes, Russian arts & crafts, smoke saunas.
Episode: S6 E607 | 28:46
Watch 28:56
Curious Traveler
Curious Kraków
Kraków’s Copernicus, Rynek Glówny, Wawel Castle, Collegium Maius and Wawel Dragon parade.
Episode: S6 E608 | 28:56
Watch 27:57
Curious Traveler
Curious Bern
Bern’s Old Town, Zytglogge, Kindlifresserbrunnen, Bern Minster, Einstein’s bench.
Episode: S6 E609 | 27:57
Watch 27:37
Curious Traveler
Curious Tallinn
Tallin’s UNESCO Old Town, Kiek in de Kök and Fat Margaret towers, unicorn horn powder.
Episode: S6 E602 | 27:37
Watch 28:58
Curious Traveler
Curious Aix-en-Provence & Arles
Aix's Fountains, Van Gogh in Arles, Arles’ Roman Arena and a Calisson Factory.
Episode: S6 E604 | 28:58
Watch 28:27
Curious Traveler
Switzerland's Curious Castles
The great castles of Switzerland: Château de Chillon, Château de Gruyères, Schloss Thun.
Episode: S6 E603 | 28:27