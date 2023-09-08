Simple Italian

We turn to the rustic side of Italian cuisine as inspiration for this episode. First, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce assemble Umbrian Flatbreads with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe. Then, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri makes bright and fresh Pasta with Ricotta, Tomatoes and Herbs, while Milk Street Cook Sam Fore prepares a brothy, hearty Umbrian Lentil Soup.