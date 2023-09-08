The Cooking of Colombia

In this episode, we travel to Colombia for a delicious lesson in empanadas. Back in the kitchen, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges recreate these meat-and-potato-filled delicacies. Next, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay prepares Braised Chicken with Coconut and Plantain. To finish, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark makes Colombian Potato Soup with Chicken, Corn and Capers.