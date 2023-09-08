© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

The Cooking of Colombia

Season 7 Episode 701 | 26m 35s

In this episode, we travel to Colombia for a delicious lesson in empanadas. Back in the kitchen, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges recreate these meat-and-potato-filled delicacies. Next, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay prepares Braised Chicken with Coconut and Plantain. To finish, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark makes Colombian Potato Soup with Chicken, Corn and Capers.

Aired: 09/09/23 | Expires: 11/08/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
