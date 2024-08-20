New Bistro Classics

Extras
In this episode, we travel to Colombia for a delicious lesson in empanadas.
We take inspiration from the Mexican table..
This episode is all about quick desserts, from cake to mousse and rice pudding!
We head to Crete to learn classic Greek dishes, perfect for any meze spread.
Milk Street travels to Morocco to learn about a traditional flatbread, Khobz.
Chris Kimball travels to Turkey and learns some regional classics.
Christopher Kimball travels to Los Angeles to explore its taco scene.
In this episode, Milk Street puts vegetables center stage!
Milk Street travels to Mexico City in search of tacos.
This episode, we travel to Rome in search of authentic Fettuccine Alfredo.
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 8
-
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 7
-
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 6
-
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 5
-
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 4
-
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 3
-
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 2
-
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 1
Christopher Kimball visits the Pacific Coast of Mexico to learn all about Mexican seafood.
The Milk Street Cooks prepare recipes for delicious weeknight meals with a skillet.
This episode showcases a powerhouse ingredient—miso!
Christopher Kimball travels to seaside Jalisco to learn from some local chefs.
We turn to the rustic side of Italian cuisine as inspiration for this episode.
The Milk Street Cooks demonstrate three ways to prepare chicken.
This episode is all about one-pan meals!
Learn how to amp up your roasted chicken.
In this episode, we look to the flavors of the Middle Eastern table.