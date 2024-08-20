© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

New Bistro Classics

Season 8 Episode 801 | 27m 45s

Christopher Kimball searches Paris for new spins on bistro classics, starting with a surprising take on French Onion Soup. Back at Milk Street, Rose Hattabaugh makes Oven-Baked Three-Layer Croque Monsieur Sandwiches, a fuss-free recipe that's doable on any night of the week. Finally, Rosemary Gill prepares a modern twist on garlic bread: Garlic Toasts with Goat Cheese and Herb Salad.

Aired: 09/09/24 | Expires: 11/08/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
