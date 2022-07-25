© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

Middle Eastern Meets London

Season 5 Episode 502 | 26m 46s

Inspired by London’s Middle Eastern restaurant scene, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street cooks make Jerusalem-Style Mixed Grill Chicken with tahini sauce and pickled onions, and a whole roasted Cauliflower with Spiced Tahini and Garlic-Chili Oil. Finally, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges bakes a rustic Almond-Coconut Cake with Cherries and Pistachios.

Aired: 09/09/21
Middle Eastern Meets London
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
