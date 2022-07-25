Middle Eastern Meets London

Inspired by London’s Middle Eastern restaurant scene, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street cooks make Jerusalem-Style Mixed Grill Chicken with tahini sauce and pickled onions, and a whole roasted Cauliflower with Spiced Tahini and Garlic-Chili Oil. Finally, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges bakes a rustic Almond-Coconut Cake with Cherries and Pistachios.