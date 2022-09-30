Meatballs and More

Sample the favorite dishes of Naples such as an ultratender Neapolitan Meatballs with Ragù that features a high ratio of breadcrumbs to meat for the perfect texture. Then, Milk Street cooks demonstrate the benefits of boiling cauliflower in the same pot as pasta with a recipe for Two-Cheese Pasta with Cauliflower, and serves up a quick skillet Spaghetti Puttanesca packed with olives and capers.