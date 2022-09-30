Best European Desserts

Tour Europe through spectacular desserts. Milk Street cooks teach Christopher Kimball how to make German Apple Cake (Apfelkuchen) with a rich crumb made with almond paste and an elegant design of sliced apples; and light and crisp Belgian Spice Cookies, also known as Speculoos. Then, Chris bakes a Danish Dream Cake with a buttery coconut-brown sugar topping caramelized under the broiler.