Baking In Paris

Christopher Kimball travels to Paris to understand expats are modernizing the city’s food scene, and sample some not-so-classic baked goods. Back at the kitchen, Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce makes her own version of Rose Bakery’s acclaimed Lemon-Almond Pound Cake, and Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges recreates Petit Grain’s Salted Peanut and Caramel Tart.