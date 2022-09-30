Argentina Favorites

This episode looks at Argentinian techniques and flavors, from Oven-Perfect Strip Steak with Chimichurri with Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges, who uses the reverse sear method for strip steaks served with a spicy chili and oregano sauce; to a colorful Shaved Carrot Salad with Poppy Seeds and Parsley, and Caramelized Pork with Orange and Sage.