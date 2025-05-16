The Power to Create Change Is Not Lost—It’s Local

Extras
Dr. Lisa Petit is the Superintendent of Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Linda Nageotte focuses on food insecurity in America.
Jeannette Sorrell shares her family's secret story.
On the last day of Akron's 199th year, historian Dave Lieberth looks back
Akron Roundtable Season 2025
Akron Roundtable Season 2024
